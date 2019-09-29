LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Nebraska Soybean Association announced this week that applications are now open for the 2020 Corn and Soy Ambassador Program. The Corn and Soy Ambassador Program is a yearlong program for college students who are interested in learning more about the industry and becoming better advocates for agriculture. Each year up to 10 students are selected to participate in the program.
Throughout the year, students will take part in three seminars and a summer tour. The first meeting covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries. The second meeting will focus on the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans. The final meeting gives the students a glimpse of advocacy and leadership opportunities after they graduate. Meetings will take place in the Lincoln area. The summer agribusiness industry tour will include different areas of the industry, including manufacturing, production and processing.
Applications for the Corn and Soy Ambassador Program can be found on the Nebraska Corn Growers Association website, necga.org.
