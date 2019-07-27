Bruns family makes winning a habit at Lincoln County Fair

4-H competitors from all over Lincoln County made sure their sheep were in top notch shape before competing Friday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fair.
Each participant got in last-minute scrubbing and shaving of their sheep to get them ready for judging.
For 15-year-old Matthew Bruns and 13-year-old Kason Bruns, brothers from Hershey, success was in the family Friday afternoon. Matthew was the champion of the senior showmanship competition and Kason was the champion in intermediate showmanship.
“It’s fun, we are all a family and cheer each other on,” Matthew Bruns said.
Younger brother Kason said it was a good feeling to win along with his brother and to get honored for the hard work they have put in.
“It’s pretty cool, every day we work together in the barn and outside with the animals,” Kason Bruns said. “It’s a good feeling when you put work into it and it pays off.”
The brothers also won the first two competitions on the docket for the lamb show.
Matthew Bruns, who goes to Hershey High, said he has been competing in 4-H for about 10 years. He and his brother show sheep, goats, pigs and cattle. Matthew said he enjoys the support of his family. He said of all the animals he shows, goats are his favorite because of their personality.