North Platte High School’s security system inadvertently sent an automated message Tuesday morning that caused a brief evacuation of about 200 students and staff members, Principal Scott Siegel said.
“The most important information we want to share is that there are no safety or security issues at the high school,” Siegel said in an email to parents.
The affected NPHS students and staff members, he said, soon returned to the building after being evacuated to the south lawn.
Siegel said the message was the same one the high school’s security system routinely sends out when it’s reset every evening. NPHS is working with its security company to address the issue, he said.
