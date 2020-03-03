Body of presumed drowning victim recovered in pond off East State Farm Road

The body of a female presumed to have drowned in a pond off East State Farm Road was recovered Tuesday morning.
Members of the North Platte Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 3000 block of East State Farm Road at 8:17 a.m., according to a Police Department media release.
The victim was recovered by the Lincoln County Dive Team and an autopsy is pending. Her identity will be released after family is notified.
More information will be released when available.
