Two California brothers who were wanted in connection with a homicide in Porterville, California, have been arrested in Utah, the Nebraska State Patrol said Monday.
Chris Corbit, 25, and Jeremy Bailey, 20, had been sighted in the North Platte area Sunday, the patrol said in a press release.
The brothers, who were being sought for questioning, were arrested overnight by the Utah Highway Patrol, the patrol said.
