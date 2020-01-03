Car lands on railroad tracks on N. Taft and Front streets

By JOB VIGIL
A dark blue sedan blew through the intersection of Taft and Front streets and ended up landing on the railroad tracks on Friday morning.
The driver is suspected to have been on some type of drugs, according to North Platte Police Officer Dale Matuszczak.
“The subject was northbound on Taft at a considerable speed,” Matuszczak said. “The vehicle went airborne over the first set of tracks, landed on the second set of tracks, snapped the rear axle and ended up on the third set of tracks.”
This was the second incident involving this vehicle and driver on Friday morning.
“About 30-40 minutes prior to this accident, the driver was pulled out of a snowbank by Big Red Towing out in front of Raising Cane’s,” Matuszczak said.
