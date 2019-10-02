Flood plain recedes from NP's historic footprint after 40 years

After 40 years, the last part of North Platte’s historic footprint has been freed from mandatory flood insurance.
New U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency maps, unveiled Wednesday morning by city officials, will remove several blocks south of the Union Pacific Railroad, north of East Philip Avenue and west of Bicentennial Avenue from the 100-year flood plain.
The entire city was stamped with that federal designation in 1979, requiring anyone buying homes or businesses through federally insured financial institutions to be covered by the National Flood Insurance Program.
After years of city lobbying with the help of refined scientific information, FEMA in 2006 liberated much of North Platte between the North Platte and South Platte rivers from the 100-year flood plain designation. Additional areas were freed in 2009 and 2016.
The latest map leaves limited areas south of Philip, some areas south of Interstate 80 and immediately along the North Platte and South Platte rivers within the flood plain.
City residents outside those areas may keep or buy flood insurance if they choose, but premiums will be far cheaper without the federal mandate, said Mayor Dwight Livingston and City Administrator Jim Hawks.
North Platte property owners paid some $88 million in flood premiums since 1979 but collected only $27,000 in flood claims, said Hawks, who first took up the issue as Lincoln County highway superintendent 30 years ago.
For further details on Wednesday’s announcement, be sure to pick up Thursday’s Telegraph and stay tuned to nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.