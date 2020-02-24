Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, WEST CENTRAL AND SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, THE PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL END FROM NORTH TO SOUTH ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA THIS AFTERNOON. EVEN AS SNOW ENDS, THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR BLOWING SNOW, ESPECIALLY FROM THE SOUTHERN SANDHILLS SOUTH INTO SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&