OGALLALA — A Kansas man pleaded no contest Tuesday in connection with a 2017 vehicle-motorcycle crash that killed four people.
Appearing in Keith County District Court, Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, pleaded to one amended count of motor vehicle homicide that covers all four victims.
Cisneros-Hernandez, of Liberal, Kansas, will be sentenced April 3.
According to court documents, his vehicle crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 26, just outside Ogallala, on July 1, 2017, and struck a pair of motorcycles.
Four people died: Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, both of Bedford, Iowa; and Michael Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
