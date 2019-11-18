HERSHEY — Law enforcement officials confirmed that human remains were found in a stock trailer that a Hershey rancher had recently purchased in Missouri.
According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release Monday afternoon, deputies responded to a ranch south of Hersey at 11:45 a.m. Friday.
The rancher called law enforcement after he opened a large plastic animal supplement full of dirt that had been in the trailer. The rancher took the tub out to spread the dirt in his driveway and saw what he believed were human remains.
Deputies confirmed his belief and also noticed personal items in the tub. According to the press release, deputies ascertained the remains may have belonged to one of two brothers from Wisconsin who were alleged homicide victims in northwestern Missouri.
The deputies contacted the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, the lead agency in the homicide investigation. Caldwell County investigators and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers flew to Lincoln County Friday evening and collected the remains.
The investigation is ongoing.
