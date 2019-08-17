A man was arrested early Saturday after a fatal assault near a Lexington bar.
Lexington police officers were called to a parking lot near Tep's Bar at Fifth and Grant streets about 1:30 a.m. They found an unresponsive 22-year-old Lexington man with injuries that indicated a physical assault, police said in a press release.
The man was taken to Lexington Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time after, police said.
After taking information from the assault scene, police located the suspect, Jorge Vasquez , about 4 a.m. at Ninth and Erie streets.
Vasquez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. He is being held at Dawson County Jail.
The victim's name has not been released pending notification of his family members.