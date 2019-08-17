​A man was arrested early Saturday after a fatal assault near a Lexington bar.

Lexington police officers were called to a parking lot near Tep's Bar at Fifth and Grant streets about 1:30 a.m. They found an unresponsive 22-year-old Lexington man with injuries that indicated a physical assault, police said in a press release.

The man was taken to Lexington Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time after, police said.

After taking information from the assault scene, police located the suspect, Jorge Vasquez , about 4 a.m. at Ninth and Erie streets.

Vasquez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. He is being held at Dawson County Jail.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of his family members.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags