OGALLALA — An Illinois man has died after an incident on Interstate 80 near Brule Sunday evening, according to a Nebraska State Patrol press release.
According to the patrol:
About 3:30 p.m. Mountain time, the Nebraska State Patrol received information regarding a potentially armed and dangerous person traveling on I-80 near Ogallala. The vehicle traveled west into Colorado.
About one hour later, the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze reentered Nebraska traveling east. A sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle on I-80 near mile marker 107. Moments later, a trooper tried to pull over the car, but the driver did not stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Working with OnStar, the vehicle was remotely slowed, bringing it to a stop near mile marker 116 about 5:55 p.m. MT. Before authorities could approach the vehicle, they heard a single gunshot. The driver, 21, of DeKalb, Illinois, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the patrol said.
Troopers provided immediate medical care on scene. Rangel was flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Keith County attorney will review the matter for a grand jury investigation, as required by law.