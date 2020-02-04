Man pleads no contest in 2017 crash that killed 4 motorcyclists near Ogallala

Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, center, looks on during a hearing in Keith County District Court Tuesday morning. He pleaded no contest to an amended count of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2017 vehicle-motorcycle crash outside Ogallala that killed four people. Seated to the right of Cisneros-Hernandez is his attorney, Gary J. Krajewski. To Cisneros-Hernandez’s left is a court-appointed interpreter.