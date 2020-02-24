Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN NEBRASKA... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, THE PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&