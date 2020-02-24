The North Platte Police Department asked residents in the Kansas Point area of Lake Maloney Monday night to be on the lookout for a man connected to a shooting that happened about 7 p.m.
Aaron Kirts, 37, was on the run from law enforcement and wanted on prior charges of robbery and felony assault, along with several charges that will be forthcoming from Monday’s incident, according to a press release.
Kirts is a white male, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, bald with hazel eyes, said Officer Beth Kerr, public information officer for the North Platte Police Department. He has the word “Omerta” tattooed above his right eye, two teardrops below his left eye, and “mommy tried” tattooed on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and was on foot, having fled from law enforcement about 8 p.m., according to the press release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents is encouraged to call the North Platte Police Department, 308-535-6789. Anonymous information can be given by calling 308-534-8400 or online at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.
