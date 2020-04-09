Mayor nominates Matthew Kibbon as new city administrator

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR THE SANDHILLS AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .RELATIVE HUMIDITY AS BELOW 20 PERCENT WILL COMBINE WITH NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING ABOVE 35 MPH TO CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE ZONES 206 AND 219... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ219... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...NORTH 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * TIMING...THE LOWEST HUMIDITY AND STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED MID TO LATE AFTERNOON. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 18 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...UPPER 40S IN THE NORTHERN SANDHILLS, MID 50S IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. * LIGHTNING...NONE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP MAY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&