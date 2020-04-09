Mayor nominates Matthew Kibbon as new city administrator

A Nebraska native and Cheyenne, Wyoming, resident has been nominated to succeed retiring North Platte City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Mayor Dwight Livingston Thursday announced his nomination of Matthew F. Kibbon to replace Hawks, who is scheduled to step down May 1.
Kibbon, deputy director for planning and construction at the University of Wyoming, was one of three applicants whom Livingston said April 1 would be invited for second interviews.
The other two were North Platte Planning Administrator Judy Clark and Stephen P. McGrath of Casper, Wyoming.
Livingston said his choice of Kibbon, who grew up in Hampton in Hamilton County, will be considered by the City Council at its April 21 meeting.
Kibbon, his wife and their two young daughters “are looking forward to coming back to Nebraska and the challenges of trying to fill in” for Hawks, the mayor said in a press release.
The graduate of Hampton High School and Wayne State College spent the first 12 years of his career as a project engineer/superintendent for Kiewit Building Group in Omaha.
Kibbon then joined the University of Wyoming, where he gained seven years of “governmental experience” and five years’ experience as a senior administrator, Livingston said.
He was responsible for managing completed university construction projects worth between $1 million and $150 million, as well as $450 million worth of projects under design or construction, the mayor said.
Kibbon, Clark and McGrath were among eight candidates who received initial interviews in late March by a committee of Livingston, Hawks, three council members and chief legal counsel Terry Waite.
Twenty-six people initially applied for the city administrator’s job after Hawks, who has held the post since 2004, announced his retirement in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.