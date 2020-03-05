The name of a woman found in a pond off East State Farm Road Tuesday morning is still unknown, but she is believed to be in her mid-30s, police say.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
North Platte Police Department Chief Daniel Hudson said Thursday morning that the victim was a 5-foot-2, 135-pound Caucasian woman. She had brown hair with a braided extension, a missing top tooth and a small scar on her right knee.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday, but a full report is not expected to be completed for several weeks, Hudson said during a short media conference. He added that a preliminary report could be received early next week.
Hudson said the victim’s injuries led law enforcement to suspect foul play.
No reports of local missing individuals match the woman’s description, Hudson said.
The pond is near the Walmart Distribution Center. Members of its security team discovered the body during a routine check of the grounds.
