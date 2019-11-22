A note found in an Adams Middle School restroom threatening a school shooting next week was not aimed at any specific student, North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson said Friday.
A 14-year-old boy arrested Thursday in connection with the note told police investigators it “was an attempt to not have to attend school” that day, Hudson said in a press release.
“We are aware of the detailed specifics of what was threatened because, during the interview, the subject was open and explained exactly what had transpired,” the chief said.
Hudson referred to local social media comments posted Friday expressing beliefs that police are withholding information regarding further threats to North Platte schools.
“I would like to assure our North Platte community, and specifically our North Platte school parents, that the North Platte Police Department has not received any further information concerning additional threats to the North Platte Public Schools or the North Platte Catholic Schools,” he said in the press release.
“While social media is a great tool to disseminate information, it can also fuel hysteria and spread information that is not true,” he added.
Regardless, “we ask anyone with any specific information concerning any criminal matter” to contact police at 308-535-6789, Hudson said.
People also can leave anonymous tips by contacting Lincoln County Crime Stoppers (308-534-8400, lincolncountycrimestoppers.com) or the Safe Schools Hotline (866-286-8233, seeandsend.info).
