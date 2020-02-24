Telegraph staff reports
As of 9:25 a.m., Sandhills High School in Dunning is in a lock out situation, according to a Facebook post by Sandhills Public Schools.
This was recommended by Region 26 Emergency Management. A lock out means that no one will be allowed to leave or enter the building during the lockout. Classes will go on as scheduled during the day inside the building.
This is not a Lock Down.
No other information is available at this time.
