Suspect captured early Tuesday morning

A man who North Platte Police Department said was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and under investigation was captured after he fled from police on Monday, according to a report from Officer Beth Kerr.
Aaron Kirts, 37, was apprehended at about 1 a.m. in the Lake Maloney area, Kerr said.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report that Kirts was at the Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney. At approximately 5:50 p.m., the deputies located Kirts and other occupants in a vehicle. The driver attempted to flee from the pursuing deputies, but the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was taken into custody, but Kirts fled into the nearby wooded area.
As several deputies searched the area for Kirts, another vehicle entered the campground. The deputies approached the vehicle and ordered the driver from the car. The deputies saw controlled substances readily visible in the vehicle.
The driver refused to get out of the car and also tried to flee from the deputies. In an attempt to escape, the driver struck a deputy sheriff with his vehicle as well as a sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Deputies shot at the fleeing suspect after he struck the deputy.
The driver was disabled by the gunshots. Deputies rendered first aid and an ambulance was called to the scene.
The driver, James J. Mitchell, 32, of North Platte, was transported to Great Plains Health. Mitchell had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Lincoln County and will face additional charges related to the incident on Monday.
The incident is being investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Police Department under the direction of the Lincoln County Attorney.
