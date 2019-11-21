The North Platte Police Department is investigating an anonymous note that was left in a restroom at Adams Middle School. This note made a threat of a school shooting to occur on Nov. 25.
North Platte Public Schools is fully cooperating with the department and providing assistance in the investigation,according to an email from Officer Jeremiah Johnson, the school resource officer. The Police Department is also assisting the school district with security to ensure student safety.
If you have information that may assist with this investigation please submit an anonymous tip to the Safe Schools Hotline by calling 866-286-7233, or visiting www.seeandsend.info. You may also give this information to Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400, or contact the police department directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.