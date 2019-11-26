Weather Alert

...POWERFUL WINTER STORM CONTINUES TO AFFECT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE SANDHILLS, NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA TODAY. THE COMBINATION OF ACCUMULATING SNOW AND BLUSTERY WINDS WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR TRAVEL AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITY IN GENERAL. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 7 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HEAVY BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING WHICH COULD CAUSE ROAD CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&