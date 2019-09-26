Union Pacific’s chief financial officer plans to retire Dec. 31, the railroad announced Thursday.
Rob Knight has been CFO since 2004, Union Pacific appointed Jennifer Hamann to succeed Knight, effective Jan. 1, according to a press release from UP.
Knight, 62, joined Union Pacific in 1980 and held numerous leadership positions in the company before being named CFO. He led many initiatives during his CFO tenure that helped the company earn the highest market capitalization of any North American transportation company; significantly reduce its operating ratio; and increase cash from operations, stock dividends and return on invested capital, according to the press release. He was named by Institutional Investor as the All-America Executive Team’s top CFO in the Airfreight and Surface Transportation sector six consecutive years. Knight is a member of the Grupo Ferroviario Mexicano and TTX Co. boards of directors.
Hamann, 52, will lead all aspects of Union Pacific’s financial activities for Union Pacific Corp. and Union Pacific Railroad. Currently senior vice president for finance, she previously held leadership positions in investor relations and marketing and sales, formerly served as general auditor and also worked in workforce resources. Hamann joined Union Pacific in 1992 as corporate auditor.
“Jennifer’s strong financial knowledge, coupled with her leadership experience in other areas of the business, makes her the best choice as Union Pacific’s next CFO,” said Lance Fritz, chairman, president and chief executive officer of UP. “She has an excellent understanding of our markets and Union Pacific’s key business drivers. The board of directors and I are confident of a smooth transition and excited to have her lead our financial initiatives into the future.”
“We sincerely thank Rob for his service and contributions to Union Pacific during the course of his career, particularly these past 16 years as CFO,” Fritz said. “We wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.