44-year-old man dies of injuries in Sunday accident

A 44-year-old North Platte man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.
The victim was Cosmo Contreras Jr., according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release Monday. The investigation was ongoing and it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
According to the release, sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash at Front and Splinter Roads, just west of the Union Pacific Railroad Diesel Shop, at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that an eastbound vehicle traveling on Front Road left the road, drove into the north ditch and struck a tree.
Deputies found Contreras, who was the only person in the car, had been removed from the vehicle by concerned citizens. The man’s pickup was fully engulfed in flames, as was the surrounding grass, according to the press release
Members of North Platte Fire and Rescue provided medical attention to the man and extinguished the fire.
