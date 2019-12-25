A second dose of North Platte's shopping past

Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on nptelegraph.com. You're entitled to view 7 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on nptelegraph.com. You're entitled to view 7 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on nptelegraph.com. You're entitled to view 7 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on nptelegraph.com. You're entitled to view 7 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on nptelegraph.com. You're entitled to view 7 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on nptelegraph.com. You're entitled to view 7 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The original Sixth Street Market at 521 N. Pine St. (later Bailey) is seen here in the 1940s. The store also can be seen in U.S. Signal Corps film footage from the summer of 1945 (available online) that also captured North Platte’s World War II Canteen and the city’s V-J Day celebration on Aug. 14, 1945.
Quite frankly, we at The Telegraph were pleasantly shocked at the popularity of last week’s print and online gallery of stores and eating places that were part of past North Platte Christmas shopping seasons.
Based on your online suggestions, we have a few more to offer you today.
Ace Hardware, 601 S Dewey, ca. 1970s (NPT file photo).jpg
Ben Franklin, Westfield Shopping Center, NP, ca. 1970s (NPT file photo).jpg
Buffalo Bill Trading Post, 1301 Rodeo Road, NP, ca. 1960s (NPT file photo).jpg
Country Kitchen, I-80 and US 83, NP, 1-23-1976 (NPT file photo).jpg
Dryden Drugs location, 504 N Dewey, NP, ca. 1960s (NPT file photo).jpg
Ellett's Tastee Treet, 1101 N Jeffers, NP, ca. 1960s (NPT file photo).jpg
Fort Cody Trading Post, 3-30-1976 (NPT file photo).jpg
Hartley's Self-Service Drive In (later Arctic Circle, now Swift Auto Center), 821 E 4th, NP, ca. 1960s (NPT file photo).jpg
Herberger's, The Mall, 4-26-1994 (Mary Ann Koch, NPT).jpg
Hinky Dinky south entrance, The Mall, NP, ca. 1972 (NPT file photo).jpg
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 220 S Jeffers, NP, ca. 1970s (NPT file photo).jpg
K-G Men's Store, The Mall, NP, ca. 1970s (NPT file photo).jpg
Krispy Krust Bakery, 301 S Jeffers 12-2-1995 (Lori Post, NPT).jpg
Master Mart, 514-16 N Vine, ca. 1940s (Heritage Images).JPG
Maurice's, The Mall, ca. 4-1972 (NPT file photo).jpg
McDonald's, original location, 1313 S Dewey, 4-26-1994 (Mary Ann Koch, NPT).jpg
McLaughlin's Cafe and Station, 402 E 4th, NP, ca. 1970s (NPT file photo).jpg
Neville Building, North Dewey Street, ca. 1940s (Heritage Images).JPG
North Platte Saddlery, The Mall, NP, ca. 1970s (NPT file photo).jpg
Old Sixth Street Market location, 521 N Bailey, NP, ca. 1940s (NPT file photo).jpg
Original Dryden Drugs location, Tramp Building, N Dewey, NP, ca. 1960s (NPT file photo).jpg
Safeway East location, 1510 E 4th, NP (NPT file photo).jpg
Safeway West location, 209 W 5th, NP (NPT file photo).jpg
Sirloin Stockade, 901 S Dewey, NP, ca. 1970s (NPT file photo).jpg
Sixth Street northside store, 823 N Jeffers, ca. 1960s (NPT file photo).jpg
Sno White Drive In, 1210 N Jeffers, NP, ca. 1970s (NPT file photo).jpg
Sports Shoppe, The Mall, 12-24-1994 (Tamra Turnbull, NPT).jpg
Stone's Drugs and The Famous, Dickey Building, 520-22 N Dewey, ca. 1940s (Heritage Images).JPG
Swan's Furniture, 420 E 4th, 12-11-1995 (Tamra Turnbull, NPT).jpg
The Mall record store, image 1, 4-26-1994 (Mary Ann Koch, NPT).jpg
Towne House, 111 E 6th, ca. 1940s-1950s (Heritage Images).JPG
By popular demand, we’ve included a few photos taken by past Telegraph staffers in the 1990s. We’ve also again supplemented our file photos with some from the Heritage Images collection by North Platte librarian and historian Kaycee Anderson.
We regret to say that our in-house photo archive isn’t as complete as we or you wish it were. We haven’t yet exhausted the photos of historic North Platte businesses with these galleries, however. So, as the saying goes, there’s more where that came from.
We hope you enjoy these additional photos. Merry Christmas to all.
Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.