A second dose of North Platte's shopping past

The original Sixth Street Market at 521 N. Pine St. (later Bailey) is seen here in the 1940s. The store also can be seen in U.S. Signal Corps film footage from the summer of 1945 (available online) that also captured North Platte’s World War II Canteen and the city’s V-J Day celebration on Aug. 14, 1945.

 The North Platte Telegraph

Quite frankly, we at The Telegraph were pleasantly shocked at the popularity of last week’s print and online gallery of stores and eating places that were part of past North Platte Christmas shopping seasons.

Based on your online suggestions, we have a few more to offer you today.

By popular demand, we’ve included a few photos taken by past Telegraph staffers in the 1990s. We’ve also again supplemented our file photos with some from the Heritage Images collection by North Platte librarian and historian Kaycee Anderson.

We regret to say that our in-house photo archive isn’t as complete as we or you wish it were. We haven’t yet exhausted the photos of historic North Platte businesses with these galleries, however. So, as the saying goes, there’s more where that came from.

We hope you enjoy these additional photos. Merry Christmas to all.

