A window into the past

Walter J. O’Connor, who emigrated from London in 1904, arrived in North Platte in 1910. By 1931, he owned not one but three enterprises at and near East Fourth and Dewey streets: O’Connor Drug (left) in the McCabe Building, now home to Good Life on the Bricks; O’Connor Department Store, north of O’Connor Drug and the Hotel McCabe in the Knights of Columbus Building; and the main W.J. O’Connor 5-, 10- & 25-Cent Store, at right across the street in the Elks Building.

 Courtesy of Heritage Images

For decades on end, Christmastime has meant shopping expeditions to North Platte for people around west central Nebraska.

It’s always meant strolling the downtown “bricks” in search of special gifts. In the 1960s and 1970s, it grew to encompass trips to Westfield Shopping Center, “The Mall” (now Platte River Mall), the former Gibson’s Discount Center and other free-standing department stores around town.

And if you made a day of it, that meant finding a place to eat, be it fast-food or cozy café.

With Christmas Day 2019 just a week away, we combed our photo files at The Telegraph to offer you some glimpses of the North Platte that greeted local and out-of-town shoppers from about the 1920s through the 1970s.

A few of the images you’ll see here — and in a more extensive photo gallery you’re invited to view at nptelegraph.com — come from the Heritage Images collection privately compiled by North Platte librarian and historian Kaycee Anderson.

While only a few of these photos were taken at Christmastime, we hope all of them will produce “I remember whens” and “That’s what it looked likes” among our readers and online viewers who remember past cold, snowy but bright Christmases at the forks of the Platte.

