For decades on end, Christmastime has meant shopping expeditions to North Platte for people around west central Nebraska.
It’s always meant strolling the downtown “bricks” in search of special gifts. In the 1960s and 1970s, it grew to encompass trips to Westfield Shopping Center, “The Mall” (now Platte River Mall), the former Gibson’s Discount Center and other free-standing department stores around town.
And if you made a day of it, that meant finding a place to eat, be it fast-food or cozy café.
With Christmas Day 2019 just a week away, we combed our photo files at The Telegraph to offer you some glimpses of the North Platte that greeted local and out-of-town shoppers from about the 1920s through the 1970s.
A few of the images you’ll see here — and in a more extensive photo gallery you’re invited to view at nptelegraph.com — come from the Heritage Images collection privately compiled by North Platte librarian and historian Kaycee Anderson.
While only a few of these photos were taken at Christmastime, we hope all of them will produce “I remember whens” and “That’s what it looked likes” among our readers and online viewers who remember past cold, snowy but bright Christmases at the forks of the Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.