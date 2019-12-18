Laptops, desktop computers and other electronics that have been phased out at North Platte Community College will now be available to the public year-round.
NPCC has launched an online auction site that will take the place of the on-campus surplus electronics auction of years past. The site can be accessed at airauctioneer.com/mid-plains-community-college.
All of the equipment offered has been cycled down through the college departments and eventually phased out. It still has the ability to serve a personal use for gaming, bookkeeping, etc. Everything will be sold ‘as is’ with no warranty.
“The process will be simple,” said Casey Blake, area technology Help Desk supervisor. “Bidders just create an account or connect an existing Google or Facebook account and start bidding. They will receive email updates on items they’ve bid on, and a live view will be available. Bidders will even have the chance to ‘buy now’.”
All payments will be due at pickup, and must be made in the NPCC Business Office, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte. Only cash or checks, no credit or debit cards, will be accepted. Winners must also have the winning bid email with them at pickup.
Because of the holiday break, the auction will initially only run through Dec. 18. All items purchased must be picked up by the end of the business day Dec. 23. The auction will continue after the college reopens, Jan. 2.
