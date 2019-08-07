Bridge to Success program starts at Mid-Plains CC

The fall semester won’t officially begin for a couple more weeks at North Platte Community College, but that hasn’t stopped some students from getting a head start on their education.
Hunter Barnette of North Platte, Adriana Vargas of Imperial and Chanda Cooper of Hershey began classes Monday as part of the Bridge to Success program. It’s the second year the program has been offered in North Platte — a similar version exists in McCook.
“Bridge to Success is designed to be a small cohort of students who build connections with each other, the campus and the community during a two-week period,” said Bobbi Muehlenkamp, area director of Learning Commons.
Students qualify based on their scores on a placement test. Those who fall within a certain range have the opportunity to arrive on campus early and take a foundational English course. Their tuition, fees, books, rooms, meals and activities during that time are free.
Bridge to Success has the potential to speed up the time it takes a student to graduate. By taking a college prep class now, participants won’t have to take it as part of their regular course load.
In the process, Bridge students gain valuable study skills and become acclimated to college expectations. The students also become familiar with the campus and the resources it offers.
“We have data showing that students in the Bridge to Success program start the semester better prepared than their peers,” said Muehlenkamp. “It’s also not unusual for them to have a better GPA.”
A number of social activities are planned to help participants bond with each other — providing an instant support group. Over the weekend, those activities included Waterfront Days at Maranatha Bible Camp and a trip to Cody Go Karts.
“This year, we also added a new activity where the students volunteered to help clean up at a North Platte church that had water damage to its basement,” Muehlenkamp said. “Community service is an important part of connecting and giving back, so I was excited that we had the opportunity to do that this year with the Bridge students.”
Two other students are joining the Bridge students to complete a foundational English course with MPCC instructor Stan Mumm. The Bridge cohort will remain together this fall through English Comp I and College Success classes.
More information about the Bridge to Success program is available by calling Muehlenkamp at 535-3731 or emailing muehlenkampb@mpcc.edu.