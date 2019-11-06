Business certifications now free for MPCC students

Business students at Mid-Plains Community College will have the opportunity to add Certiport certifications to their résumés for free this year.
MPCC has been selected for inclusion in the 2019-20 Nebraska Microsoft IT Initiative, which provides funds for teachers and students to receive software training, online resources and industry certifications. Courses and certifications are offered in four paths: IT Infrastructure, Computer Science, Data Science and Productivity.
MPCC was selected from among 80 applicants.
“In the past, if a student wanted to test for business certifications, it would cost them $100-$150,” said Jean Condon, business and office technology instructor for Mid-Plains. “They couldn’t always afford to do that. Now, they will be able to take tests on programs in the Microsoft Office 2019 suite for free to make themselves more marketable in the workforce.”
The contract begins this month and will continue through Sept. 30, 2020.
MPCC students are encouraged to speak to their advisers about signing up for business courses that will provide them with the knowledge to take exams such as Integrated Information Processing, Business Computer Systems and MS Office Integration.
Advising appointments can be arranged by calling 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8102 in McCook.
