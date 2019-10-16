Comedian/motivational speaker to offer tips on customer service

One of the funniest and most original motivational speakers in the country will be in Imperial this month offering tips for customer service.
Charles Marshall will speak from 1:30-3 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 22 and from 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Upper Republican Natural Resources District building, 511 E. Fifth St. All times are Mountain.
Marshall is the founder and president of M Power Resources, a company dedicated to providing growth resources for businesses and individuals.
He has more than 20 years of experience as a motivational speaker and comedian — 10 years of which were as a professional stand-up comedian.
Marshall travels an average of 100,000 miles and performs in more than 100 corporate and civic venues from New York to California every year. His animated delivery and original observations have captivated over 1,000 audiences, including many Fortune 500 companies.
Marshall has written several books, including: “The Seven Powers of Success,” “Shattering the Glass Slipper” and “I’m Not Crazy, but I Might Be A Carrier.” He is also the host of “Charles Chat,” a motivational and customer-service web series, and has produced and performed two full-length comedy videos, “Fully Animated” and “I’m Just Sayin’!”
His presentation in Imperial will be, “Creating Success with Extraordinary Customer Service.” He will focus on the “SERVE” method: Serve customers with excellence, evaluate customer needs, respond to customer needs, validate a customer’s decision to do business with you and exceed expectations.
The seminar is funded by Chase County Community Hospital and the Nebraska Department of Labor Worker Training Program in conjunction with Mid-Plains Community College.
“Chase County Hospital believes in the importance of customer service and the perception it has on patients and family members,” said Julie Sharp, human resource director for the hospital. “We would like to invite all businesses and their employees to attend this extraordinary customer service training support.”
Those interested in registering for the seminar can do so online by clicking the “courses” button and typing in Southwestern Nebraska Customer Service Training at bceregister.mpcc.edu. Registrations are also being accepted at 308-882-5972.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.