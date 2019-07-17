Connect: A new place to gather

Out of the ashes where Jim’s Bar held serve for many years has risen Grazers Bar and Grill in Arnold, whose owners hope to provide the community a gathering place.
Jesse Halstead and partner Annie Vettel of Arnold are the owners of Grazers, and they are looking forward to establishing a new legacy. A fire on March 27, 2018, burned the interior of Jim’s Bar, and Halstead and Vettel purchased the property in October 2018.
The original business had been owned by the Eastburn family since 1954.
The reason the couple decided to take the leap was to fill a void in Arnold that was left when Jim’s Bar burned, Vettel said. Halstead grew up in Arnold and Vettel grew up in Grand Island.
“We are partners in life and we decided to try going into business together as well,” Vettel said. “We don’t have a lot of experience (in the restaurant and bar business), just a lot of willpower and a work ethic.”
The new establishment opened Memorial Day weekend.
“It has given us an appreciation for everyone who is in the business,” Vettel said. “We understand how hard it is for people to stay in business, stay positive and keep up with all the regulations and keep staff. There’s so many aspects to it.”
The couple had been talking about purchasing the property before the fire and despite the damage, decided to go ahead with the purchase.
“We had a lot of help getting it to this point,” Vettel said. “We had great contractors. They worked very hard and put in extra hours and worked through this horrible winter.”
She said there were a lot of volunteers and friends who stopped in and offered a hand as well.
“We’ve had tons of volunteer hours,” Halstead said. “The ninth grade class even came down here and unloaded drywall for us. They took an hour and a half out of their school day to help.”
“That’s another great thing about a small town,” Vettel said. “You make a call up to the shop teacher and he brings all the freshmen down. It’s awesome.”
There is a lot of history with Jim’s Bar in the Arnold community, both Vettel and Halstead said.
“This building represented the community,” Vettel said. “So many memories and friendships were built and occurred here. When it was absent, there was a definite feeling of loss in the community just because it had been a staple for so long.”
There are a few things the couple has done to put their own stamp on the business.
“Our intention on setting it up the way we did was to provide a place for everyone to come, because not everyone wants to eat in a bar,” Vettel said. “That’s why we created the restaurant side to give a more formal dining atmosphere and that gives people the opportunity to come down and enjoy a nice dinner in an atmosphere that is not a bar.”
The dining room area can be closed off and is available to rent for events, wedding parties, business meetings and such.
“We’ve had comments that have validated our thought process, that they appreciate having a restaurant to go to,” Vettel said. “They don’t call it the bar, they call it the restaurant, Grazers.”
Being an Arnold native, Jesse said he grew up at Jim’s Bar.
“It was just a place where everybody came for Saturday football games, just if there was something going on it was going to happen right here,” Halstead said. “It was always full, everybody was always laughing, having a good time. It was just a place everybody felt they could be.”
Vettel and Halstead want to continue that tradition.
“We want this to be a place where you can come as you are, knock dirt off your boots in here if you want,” Halstead said. “It doesn’t matter what you’ve done for the day, you’re always welcome.”
Second of all, Halstead said, Grazers will be serving locally sourced beef.
“Everything you eat beef-wise is going to be grown here and sourced here,” Halstead said. “I think that’s one thing that sets us apart.”
The couple had tossed around a lot of ideas before coming up with Grazers as a name.
“We threw around quite a few things and Jesse threw out Grazers,” Vettel said. “We were looking for something that would be wrapped into our demographic and Grazers represented farming and ranching and basically what this area is about.”
Grazers is fast earning its place in the Arnold community.
“It actually has become its own entity quickly with respect to Jim’s Bar,” Vettel said. “People still hold a loving place in their heart for that, but Grazers is its own entity as well.”
Vettel also holds great love for Jim’s Bar.
“Actually, I loved the old bar and the famous Red Table that was there from the beginning and survived the fire,” Vettel said. “We did repaint the base, but that Red Table was so instrumental in being the gathering spot within the bar.”
She said folks created a lot of memories around the famous table.
“Friends and even enemies have all sat around it together and it created a lot of memories,” Vettel said. “People say, if that table could talk, we could write a novel from the years.”
The main part of small town living is relationships and Vettel said that is what happened at Jim’s Bar for all those years — no matter what, everyone was always welcomed.
“The logo that Jim’s Bar had and the family allowed us to adopt is ‘Where Good Friends Meet.” Vettel said and they want to continue to building on that.