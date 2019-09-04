Connect: After the viaduct

Lincoln Avenue in downtown Hershey, now split in half by the railroad tracks, has seen considerably less traffic since a viaduct was added and two railroad crossings were removed in fall of 2016, local business owners say.
Kip Jorgenson, owner of Hershey Home Lumber; Jared Hellmuth, owner of Hershey Superfoods; and Dean Warwick, owner of Butch’s Steakhouse and Lounge all said they have seen business, and general traffic, go down since the access through Lincoln Avenue was cut off and the viaduct was built. The $13 million viaduct project was completed in September 2016.
Hellmuth said he’a seen sales decrease 15% since the viaduct. Warwick is trying to sell Butch’s and retire, and said he has had to stop serving lunch due to less business and lack of ability to find employees. He also said his sales have gone down 30% since the viaduct.
“You never see businesses on dead-end streets, and that is where we are now,” Warwick said.
It is just as easy for the south side of Hershey to go into North Platte, Warwick said, instead of going around town to get downtown.
“It split a small town right in two,” Warwick said. “The whole thing had an impact on Hershey.”
For Hellmuth, the grocery store in Hershey has been a family affair. His father owned the store for 15 years and due to health issues, sold it in 1993 to Gary Suhr, owner of Gary’s Superfoods in North Platte. After working for Frito-Lay for 17 years, Hellmuth purchased the grocery store from Suhr eight years ago.
“It was like coming home for me,” Hellmuth said. “My dad gave (Gary) a chance, and (Gary) gave me a chance, and I am grateful for that,” Hellmuth said.
Hellmuth said that Suhr told him if it wasn’t for hearing the bypass would be put in at the village meeting, he would have never sold the location in Hershey.
Hellmuth said he sees much less traffic where his business is at on Lincoln Aveue, compared to when it was a through street to the highway, he said.
“As anyone would tell you, foot traffic and people is what keeps the retail business going good,” Hellmuth said.
One of the viaduct selling points — beyond safety — is it would decrease traffic and not force people to wait for a train to cross.
“Even if they had to wait on a train, they would come into the grocery store to buy their supper,” Hellmuth said. “You don’t get that anymore.”
Impulse stops have mostly gone away after the completion of the viaduct, Helmuth said, and most customers make specific plans to shop there.
“They don’t have to come down here to get to Highway 30 or home anymore,” Hellmuth said. “A lasting impact is that it is a struggle for a small business anyways, but when you put 300 to 400 less cars by a business a day, and it really hurts.”
Hellmuth was somewhat surprised by the impact of the bypass.
“I did not think it would end up having as big of an impact as it has,” Hellmuth said. “I hope Hershey can hang on and keep going, I really do.”
However, some seemed to forsee the problems the viaduct could pose.
Jorgenson, owner of Hershey Home Lumber, said the business community had been opposed to the viaduct since Union Pacific and the state of Nebraska began planning it 20 years ago.
“Any meetings that were held were heated, as people in the business community were sure (the viaduct) was going to ruin things,” Jorgenson said. “In a small town, the idea of a main street is already a very fragile situation anyways.”
Jorgenson said that the addition was necessary even though it hurt his business, because it decreases traffic build up when trains come through. On the flip side, he said the roundabout was a major success, despite criticism.
“Did it hurt main street business? Yes, but it was a no-brainer, couldn’t be without it.” Jorgenson said. “You can say, ‘Yeah, it did hurt our main street,’ but there are a lot of things that come into play. We couldn’t survive all that traffic going by the school now. Everything in a small town is fragile, you are holding on for dear life.”
Hershey is going to have to figure out how to survive, Jorgenson said, and he has had the privilege to see it at its peak as a small town in the 1970s.
“You look down the road in the next 30 years, and you wonder how people are necessarily going to have jobs and survive, and we aren’t just talking about Hershey, we are talking about North Platte and every small town in Nebraska,” Jorgenson said. “There aren’t any young people hanging around these small towns.”
If you live in a small town and can make money to afford a living, you have it made, Jorgenson said, but the opportunities to make that money in small towns are leaving.
Warwick, owner of Butch’s Steakhouse, said if he was younger and able he would move his business to North Platte.
“No one is going to make it here,” Warwick said. “I suppose it is a death of a small town.”
Anecdotally, Warwick said he has talked to people from other small towns all the way to Grand Island, and everyone he has talked to said once the bypass has been put in it has killed the town.
Hellmuth said that his mind is open to if he finds another store in another town to think about making a move. He also said you can see the trend with Brady and Maxwell not having grocery stores.
“You live with it now that is done,” Hellmuth said. “I love this store and I love what I do every day.”
As long as he is paying his bills and able to live while assisting his 83-year-old mom who lives in town, he will still fight.
“I don’t ever give up, I get up every day.” Hellmuth said. “I have two boys and I tell them to never rely on anyone else; get up and work hard. That’s what I do and hope it works out.”
