Connect: Architecture and heritage

Day-trip destinations abound within an hour’s drive west of North Platte — if one chooses to leave town at all.
Both the Lincoln County seat and Ogallala, its Keith County counterpart 50 miles west, have been well represented over the 10 seasons of Nebraska Tourism’s Nebraska Passport Program.
Both cities’ 2019 Passport attractions — Mansion on the Hill in Ogallala and the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center just outside of North Platte — are repeat participants in the state agency’s popular contest to collect Passport “stamps” and win end-of-season prizes.
Of course, west central Nebraskans need little introduction to such past Passport attractions as Lake McConaughy, Front Street in Ogallala and Scout’s Rest Ranch, Cody Park and Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.
But a drive from North Platte to and around Lake Mac — especially one using U.S. Highway 30 rather than Interstate 80 — takes single-day tourists past previous Passport gems in Paxton, Sutherland and Lewellen.
Two other Passport veterans — Soulful Salvage in Grant and the Madrid General Store — await motorists who choose to take the long way home by driving south from Ogallala to Grant and taking Nebraska Highway 23 back to U.S. 83.
The 1887 Mansion on the Hill, a National Register of Historic Places site, displays the western Nebraska brand of Victorian elegance in the first years after Ogallala’s notorious era as the 1875-85 “End of the Texas Trail.”
Built by early Ogallala banker L.A. Brandhoefer, the brick structure sits three blocks east of Boot Hill, burial place of early residents and unfortunate trail hands. The Keith County Historical Society, which maintains the mansion, plans to develop a county museum to its north.
North Platte’s Golden Spike Tower, meanwhile, offers railroad fans a matchless bird’s-eye viewpoint of the constant busyness of Bailey Yard, the world’s largest railroad classification yard.