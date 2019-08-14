COZAD
Movie Under the Stars moved to Friday
The Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., has moved the Movie Under the Stars event to dusk at the Robert Henri Museum courtyard, 218 E. Eighth St., on Friday.
“Captain Marvel” will begin about 9 p.m. The library encourages people to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on. The movie is free and concessions will be available.
OGALLALA
Senior Center selling cinnamon rolls
The Keith County Senior Center will be selling cinnamon rolls to raise money for the operation of the center.
Pre orders through Today by calling 308-280-0703. Cinnamon rolls are availale with cream cheese frosting, caramel or caramel with nuts. The orders come in three sizes: $18 for a dozen, $9 for six rolls or $1.50 for one roll. Pick up times at the center, 202 W. First St., are 12:30 to 4 p.m. Friday.