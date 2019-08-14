COZAD

Movie Under the Stars moved to Friday

The Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., has moved the Movie Under the Stars event to dusk at the Robert Henri Museum courtyard, 218 E. Eighth St., on Friday.

“Captain Marvel” will begin about 9 p.m. The library encourages people to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on. The movie is free and concessions will be available.

OGALLALA

Senior Center selling cinnamon rolls

The Keith County Senior Center will be selling cinnamon rolls to raise money for the operation of the center.

Pre orders through Today by calling 308-280-0703. Cinnamon rolls are availale with cream cheese frosting, caramel or caramel with nuts. The orders come in three sizes: $18 for a dozen, $9 for six rolls or $1.50 for one roll. Pick up times at the center, 202 W. First St., are 12:30 to 4 p.m. Friday.

