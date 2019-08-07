ANSLEY
Ansley receives LARM disaster funds
The village of Ansley recently received a $500 disaster relief check from the League Association of Risk Management. Lanette Doane, village clerk, had applied for the funds to help pay for pumps needed after the March 12-14 storm that hit much of Nebraska.
The Disaster Relief Funds were approved by the LARM Board of Directors in late March. Twenty-eight LARM members have since received the funds to help pay for storm related items such as sump pumps, generators and other equipment. LARM is an insurance pool made up of 168 government entities across Nebraska. For more information go to larmpool.org.
COZAD
Makeup with Memphis
If you struggle to do simple makeup or just want to learn some techniques, the Wilson Public Library is hosting Makeup with Memphis from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
Attendees will learn how to choose colors that flatter and important tips to enhance features. Attendees can bring their own products.
The event is for sixth grade and up and no registration is required. Wilson Public Library is at 910 Meridian Ave.
Kids Crafternoon: Make Your Mark with Dots
In preparation for International Dot Day, Wilson Public Library is hosting a Kid’s Crafternoon of dot-making at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 for kindergarten through fifth grades.
Attendees will paint dots in every color of the rainbow and the library will display them in the children’s area through September. International Dot Day is celebrated every September to encourage people of all ages to harness their creativity. Materials are provided.
Registration is required by Friday at 308-784-2019, by clicking the link on the library’s Facebook page, or at wilsonpubliclibrary.org.
GOTHENBURG
Sun Theater to host Nebraska Chamber Players
The Sun Theater, 404 10th St., is hosting the Nebraska Chamber Players in the first of four Arts and Entertainment Series events from August through April.
“The Nebraska Chamber Players is an organization of professional musicians dedicated to playing chamber music. They are committed to nurturing musicians and audiences while maintaining a personal connection between the two,” according to a press release.
Series memberships are $48 per person or $90 per couple. Membership payments may be sent to P.O. Box 15, Gothenburg, NE 69138. Tickets are also available for individual events for $15 at the door.
Author and speaker Ron “Gus” Gustafson will speak on Oct. 17 in the second of four events. The Wildwoods will perform in March and motivational speaker Dean Jacobs will finish off the four-event slate in April.