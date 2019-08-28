BRADY
Village imposing water restrictions Thursday to Tuesday
Between Thursday and Tuesday, utility services will be in Brady to start the process of repainting the interior of the water tower. The process will take up to five weeks.
During this process, the water tower will be taken out of service which means water restrictions will be applied across the village. Outside watering must be done only at night. The village is asking citizens to keep water usage to a minimum and to conserve as much water as possible.
For more information, contact the village office at 308-584-3316 or Shawn Anderson at 308-830-2438.
LEXINGTON
YMCA giving free memberships to sixth graders
The Orthman Community YMCA will be giving away free memberships to 200 Lexington Middle School sixth graders as part of a new program, according to a press release.
The program aims to keep kids active and continue to reinforce the YMCA’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility as they mature, the release said.
The free membership program begins Sept. 9 and continues throughout the school year. Students will be required to attend weekly Mission Monday sessions at least twice a month to receive a free youth membership or $20 off of a family membership. Parents must stop into the YMCA at 1207 N. Grant to sign their child up for the free membership.
McCOOK
Whooping cough cases ID’d in southwest Nebraska
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has confirmed four cases of whooping cough (pertussis) in southwest Nebraska. SWNPHD is working with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Epidemiology on monitoring these cases and providing pertussis education in the nine-county health district.
Pertussis is known as “whooping cough” because of the “whooping” sound that is made when gasping for air after a fit of coughing, especially in children. Symptoms will vary by age groups, according to a press release.
“We are watching these whooping cough cases very closely. Our concern is that pertussis in its early stages appears to be nothing more than the common cold, it is often not suspected or diagnosed until the more severe symptoms appear.” said Melissa Propp, RN, SWNPHD surveillance nurse.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent whooping cough among infants, children, teens and adults is to get vaccinated. This is a good time to review your shot records and make sure everyone in your family is current on their shots. You can contact SWNPHD or your local healthcare provider to look up shot records on the state system.
Challenges with the cough:
» Severe coughs associated with whooping cough can last for weeks or months and are usually sudden and violent.
» Coughs in teenagers and adults may be hard to distinguish from colds or influenza (flu) as the whooping sound may not be present.
» Whooping cough is easy to be under-diagnosed and easily spread to infants and children.
» Infected people are most contagious up to about two weeks after the cough begins.
» Whooping cough is spread through coughing and sneezing in close contact with others who then breathe in the pertussis bacteria.
“Newborns are especially vulnerable to Pertussis so it is very important for all family members and caregivers to get vaccinated.” Propp said.
OGALLALA
Senior Center hosting smoked brisket sandwich dinner
The Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St., Ogallala, is hosting a smoked brisket sandwich dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 5. The suggested donation is $8 for dine-in and $8.50 for take out.
The meal will also include corn, potato salad, peaches and rhubarb bread for dessert.
Reservations are recommended, but not required, a press release said. To make reservations or to place take out orders, call 308-284-6740.
All proceeds from the dinner will go toward operating expenses for the center.