ELSIE/MADRID
Elsie/Madrid hosting blood drive
The Elsie/Madrid blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT Friday at the Elsie Methodist Church, 404 Madrid St.
Lunch will be served. To make an appointment, call Michele at 308-228-2318. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to help reduce the time they will spend at the blood drive.
McCOOK
December Vaccines for Children public clinics offered
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in December. Anyone 2 months and older are invited to get their vaccinations. Walk-ins are welcome.
Locations include:
» Trenton: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Hitchcock County High School Library, 312 W. Third St.
» Ogallala: 12:30-1:30 p.m. MT Dec. 19, Prairie View Elementary School, 801 East O St., superintendent’s office.
» McCook: 8-4 p.m. daily, 404 West 10th Street (one block north of Arby’s).
Other locations: check with your local health care provider.
Call to schedule an appointment. Walk-in’s are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment.
Children with no insurance, under-insured, Medicaid, Native American or Native Alaskan qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or under-insured may also qualify for state funded vaccine. Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and DHHS funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics. Insurance billing and cash or credit card payment options are available to those who do not qualify for the free vaccine.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter or view the website at swhealth.ne.gov. Call 308-345-4223 or stop by the office at 404 West 10th Street in McCook.
COZAD
All systems go with NASA@My Library program
Wilson Public Library in Cozad hosts two NASA@MyLibrary events in December.
Snoopy and the gang will be at the library, 910 Meridian Ave., Dec 20 and Dec. 23 for some hands-on science activities about going to space. From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20, kindergarten to fifth graders learn about the Apollo 10 mission and engineer their own lunar demonstration rover.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23, kindergarten through fifth graders learn about NASA’s new spacecraft, Orion, which lands with parachutes. Then, students try to create a parachute that keeps an egg from breaking when dropped from a height of a few feet for K-2 graders and 6 feet for third through fifth graders. Registration is required and is open through Monday. Please register multiple children separately.
All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 308-784-2019.
Grand Generation Center hosting ham dinner
The Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St., is hosting a Christmas ham dinner at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with live music with Jr. Dishman at 5:30 p.m. Santa will be at the Grand Generation Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. A minimum of $10 donation is suggested per meal.
For carryout, call 308-784-2747 by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Pony Express to collect Christmas cards
The Central Nebraska Pony Express will host its ninth annual Christmas Card Ride on Saturday.
Address Christmas cards to friends or family anywhere in the world, affix the appropriate postage and deposit cards in the Pony Express Mailbox at Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., Cozad, or the Gothenburg Public Library, 1104 Lake Ave., now through 5 p.m. Friday.
Nebraska Division Riders will hand cancel envelopes with the Pony Express stamp and carry it by horseback from Cozad to Gothenburg. Riders will be available for photos before departure at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad at 10 a.m.
OGALLALA
Senior center hosting bake sale
The Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St., Ogallala, will host a bake sale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 20-21.
Cinammon rolls will be available for $18 for a dozen, $9 for six or a single roll for $1.50. Loafs of wheat, rye, sourdough and pumpernickel bread will be on sale for $5. Wheat dinner rolls are on sale for $3 a dozen.
Chocolate chip, butterscotch, snickerdoodle and peanut butter cookies are $5 a dozen. Zucchini, banana nut, banana, peach, rhubarb and pumpkin bread will also be available in two sizes: $5 for a big loaf and $3 for a small loaf.
Pies will be $10 and include cherry, pumpkin, apple and pecan.
All proceeds go to the operating expenses at the senior center.
