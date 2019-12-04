COZAD
Wilson library to host Santa Story Time
The Wilson Public Library in Cozad will be hosting a special Santa Story Time from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday in front of the fireplace.
Santa will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for photos before and after story time.
The event is for ages 0-6. The Wilson Public Library is at 910 Meridian Ave.
Grand Generation Center delivering holiday meals
For people older than 60 who will be home alone on Christmas Day, the Grand Generation Center, 410 W. Ninth St., will be delivering meals.
The Grand Generation Center needs a name, address and phone number by Dec. 9 to begin planning for the meal preparation and delivery. For more information, contact 308-784-2747.
No special diets can be accommodated and people need to make sure they are home when the meals are delivered, according to a Grand Generation Center press release.
McCOOK
MCC hosting theater, music, art shows
The McCook Community College Theater, Music and Art departments all have upcoming events this week, including the popular “Santa’s Workshop.”
The MCC Theater Department will perform “A Welsh Christmas Remembered” Friday to Sunday in the Weeth Theater in Tipton Hall on the MCC campus, 1205 E. Third St. This devised production based on Dylan Thomas’ classic, is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. For ages 13 and older.
The performance runs about 90 minutes and is presented without intermission.
Tickets are on sale online through MCC’s partner, Cutlass Artists at cutlassartists.com.
The MCC Music Department’s “Winterfest” is set 7 p.m. Sunday at the Weeth Theater. This year’s theme is “Home.” The concert is free and will include performances from the MCC Concert Choir and the children’s choir.
The MCC Art Department will conclude the Fall semester showcasing a pair of artists in the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery in December.
MCC sophomore Alyson Marin, a graphic design and visual communication major from St. Francis, who is graduating at semester, will have her portfolio show on display through Friday.
Also featured in the new gallery exhibit will be the works of Jesse A. Edelen, a Colorado photographer who is a fine art conservator and historical process photographer. This exhibit continues through Feb. 7, when he will do a gallery talk at an artist’s reception.
The Wrightstone Fine Arts gallery is open to the public 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Walk to Health Holiday Challenge starts Monday
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department’s Walk to Health program is offering the “Walk Into the New Year” challenge starting Monday and going through Dec. 31. This free walking program is open to residents of all ages in the SWNPHD nine-county service area.
Through a grant provided by Community Hospital of McCook, Walk to Health is partnering with MoveSpring — a fun and easy-to-use wellness platform. Participants can use the web or mobile app to create an account and connect a device for tracking, recognition and encouragement. Paper step-tracking forms are also available.
Registration is open at app.movespring.com or download MoveSpring from the App Store or Google Play. Use organization code WALK2H to create an account and join the “Walk Into the New Year” challenge. You will be able to connect your fitness device to track activity automatically, or you can manually enter your daily exercise into the app or on the paper step journal. Instructions are available on the SWNPHD website: swhealth.ne.gov.
OGALLALA
Senior center hosting Christmas dinner
The Keith County Senior Center will host Christmas dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12.
The menu will include prime rib, baked potato, carrots and peaches. To make a reservation, call 308-284-6740.
SUTHERLAND
Youth sports programs hosting monthly breakfast
The Sutherland Youth Wrestling and Football programs will be hosting the monthly Sutherland breakfast, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post No. 208, 130 S. Maple St.
Suggested donation is a minimum $6 for adults and children 6 and above. Children 5 and under eat free. Proceeds from the breakfast will support youth sports programs for children through sixth grade.
The monthly breakfast is sponsored by the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce and hosted by various community groups on the second Sunday of each month.
