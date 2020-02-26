COZAD
Library to host One Book One Cozad discussion
The Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., will host a discussion on the One Book One Cozad selection at 1:30 p.m. March 9.
The book is “The Line Between” by Tosca Lee and is first title in a duology. Published in early 2019, “The Line Between” and its sequel, “A Single Light,” are set to become a television series.
“The Line Between” is a survival story of a world on the brink of madness, according to a Wilson Public Library press release.
Lee is an award-winning, New York Times bestselling author of multiple novels including The House of Bathory duology (“The Progeny,” “Firstborn”), “Iscariot,” “The Legend of Sheba,” “Demon: A Memoir,” “Havah: The Story of Eve” and the Books of Mortals series with New York Times bestseller Ted Dekker.
Lee lives in Fremont. Her mother is originally from Elwood. Lee is scheduled to talk in Cozad about her newest book in May.
Books are available for checkout at the library or as downloadable e-books on Overdrive under Wilson Public Library at nebraska.overdrive.com.
Area business owners can learn social media strategies
Wilson Public Library will host “Social Media Strategies: Finding Your Audience” at 8 a.m. Thursday. Many platforms will be discussed, including the Primer App by Google and using YouTube to find your audience.
Register for the class at community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000CDMX4. Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Avenue.
Lesli Torres will instruct the class for business owners. She is currently the advertising lead with the North Platte Telegraph newspaper. Additionally, she teaches courses at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte in digital literacy, including Grow with Google programs. Torres has previously taught digital literacy to small businesses in partnership with Keith County Area Development & Chamber of Commerce in Ogallala, focusing on utilizing Google and Facebook tools for maximizing advertisement reach and impact.
If you have a laptop, please bring it, although the library has several you can use. If you need to borrow a laptop from the library, call us at 308-784-2019.
McCOOK
MCC offers spring classes
McCook Community College is offering a variety of classes. Pre-registration is required, so call 308-345-8122 or check us out online at bceregister.mpcc.edu.
» Fairy Bottle Night Light (Grades 1-4): Kids will have fun creating their own night light. They will create a colorfully embellished light for their room, starting with a recycled water bottle and adding adornments to make it uniquely their own. 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Kim Johnson, $15, McMillen Hall, room 213.
» Techniques of Tie-Dye: Learn various folds and techniques of tie-dye with Rose Mapel from Rustic Milling & Craft. There will be a demonstration on various techniques and information will also be provided on further embellishment. Bring a 100-percent cotton t-shirt to class to tie-dye. 4-5:30 p.m. March 3, Rose Mapel, Rustic Milling & Craft, $35, McMillen Hall, second floor hallway.
» Basic Beginner Drawing: Learn various basic fundamentals of drawing with Rose Mapel from Rustic Milling & Craft. This class is for the beginner and will cover basic designs, shading and perspective. All supplies will be provided. 6-7:30 p.m. March 3, Rose Mapel, Rustic Milling & Craft, $35, McMillen Hall, room 201.
» Mommy & Me Yoga: A laid-back yoga class to help moms strengthen and stretch, baby can tag along! Nursing and diaper changing welcome. Bring a yoga mat, your diaper bag, and a blanket for baby. Mommies and babies, from three months to two years old are welcome. 11-11:30 a.m March 5, 12, 19, 26, Katie Farrell, $19, Student Union.
» QPR Suicide Prevention Training: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training is designed to help participants understand how to talk about suicide, identify the signs of suicidal thoughts, and feel more comfortable engaging with someone who may be thinking about suicide. Preregistration is appreciated, but not required. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5, Dr. Brian Obert, McMillen Hall, room 213.
More March classes include Yoga Basics on March 5; Women’s Pilates & Aerobics on March 10; Industrial, Ad, and Irrigations Wiring — 2020 NEC Changes on March 13 and 14; Spring Turkey Hunting Tactics on March 14; Hook a Basket (Crochet) on March 24; Spring Door Hanger Workshop No. 1 on March 24; Healthy Habits on March 26; Kids Animal Planters on March 28.
