BRADY
Foundation to host gala March 7 for schools
The Brady School Foundation will host “Casino Night,” its annual fundraising gala from 5:30 to 9 p.m. March 7 at the Brady Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
The evening kicks off at 5:30 with a social hour. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., with casino entertainment to follow. The silent auction will be open from 5:30-9.
Lazy RW Distilling, the Old Depot Vineyard & Winery and Burning Barn Brewing Co. will be featured. Cost is $40 for a single and $75 per couple.
Tickets can be purchased at the village of Brady office, Flatwater Bank (Brady Branch), Brady Public Schools office or from a foundation member.
COZAD
Library to host FamilySearch classes
Lorraine and Craig Simmons will teach a free six-week genealogy course at the Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., Cozad, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday from March 12 to April 16.
Laptops will be provided so patrons can access the FamilySearch site (which is free). Class will be limited and registration is required. To register, call 308-784-2019 by March 9.
Library to offer two classes for business owners
The Wilson Public Library will host a Google My Business class and a Social Media Strategies class in February.
The Google My Business class will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the library, 910 Meridian Ave. Lesli Torres, the advertising lead for the North Platte Telegraph, will instruct the class. Attendees should have a gmail account and password with them at the start of class. If you need help creating a gmail account, stop by the library at least two hours before the class to be sure someone is available to help you. Register for the class at community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000CDMN1.
Torres will also instruct Social Media Strategies: Finding Your Audience from 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 27. Register for the class at community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000CDMX4. To borrow a laptop, call 308-784-2019.
McCOOK
Health dept: Take precautions before traveling internationally
With travel to warmer destinations for vacation, mission trips or work, Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department is reminding travelers to know their vaccination history and what possible shots may be needed prior to travel or what other precautions to take before traveling.
A press release from SWNPH suggests using the Centers for Disease Control website cdc.gov/travel as a resource before traveling. It “is one of the easiest ways for you to find out what types of shots you may need for your trip or what precautions should be taken to prevent disease while you are out of the county” said Melissa Propp, public health nurse. “The site is easy to navigate and will tell you if a shot may be required for travel.”
According to the CDC, measles is in many countries and outbreaks of the disease are occurring around the world. Before you travel internationally, regardless of where you are going, make sure you are protected fully against measles. If you are not sure, see your healthcare provider at least one month before your scheduled departure.
Other things that should be considered while traveling is whether mosquito protection will be needed, what the recommendation for drinking water is, or if you may need to be prescribed any other medications such as malaria pills.
For more information on travel vaccines call Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department at 308-345-4223 or visit swhealth.ne.gov.
