SUTHERLAND
Hope’s Cupboard hosting monthly breakfast
Hope’s Cupboard food pantry will host the January Sutherland Chamber of Commerce Community Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The monthly event, on the second Sunday of the month, is at the American Legion Post No. 208, 130 S. Maple St.
North Platte has only four food pantries, while the Salvation Army estimates that as many as 12% or 2,867 people are food insecure, meaning that they don’t know where they will find their next meal, according to a press release. Many of the food pantries have rules that families can only visit once every three months. However, Hope’s Cupboard has no such rule. They are open at any time to anyone who is hungry. They also supply 20 backpacks for the weekly backpack program at Maxwell schools and serve one meal a month at Autumn Park.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to stocking the shelves at the food pantry. Suggested donation is a minimum of $6 for adults and children 6 and older. Children 5 and younger eat free.
Always sponsored by the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce, each month has a different host, which keeps all of the profits after the expenses are paid. Interested organizations can contact Muriel Clark at nebraskaoutback@gmail.com.
McCOOK
January Vaccines for Children clinics offered
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in January. Anyone 2 months and older are invited to get their vaccinations. Walk-ins are welcome.
Locations include:
» Curtis: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Medicine Valley High School, 303 Crook Ave.
» McCook: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, 404 W. 10th St. (one block north of Arby’s).
» Other locations: check with your local health care provider.
Call to schedule an appointment. Walk-in’s are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment. The new 2020 clinic schedule is available at swhealth.ne.gov and at local school offices.
Children with no insurance, under-insured, Medicaid, Native American or Native Alaskan qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or under-insured may also qualify for state funded vaccine. Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and DHHS funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics. Insurance billing and cash or credit card payment options are available to those who do not qualify for the free vaccine.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.