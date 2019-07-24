McCOOK
MCC has two remaining kids summer classes
McCook Community College has two remaining summer classes for youth in July: Rainbow shoes and bubble day.
Rainbow shoes on Monday is 9:30-10:30 a.m. for first through third grades and 11 a.m.-noon for fourth grade and above at the McMillen building on the MCC campus, 1205 E. Third St. The cost is $5 per session.
Attendees will create a splash of rainbow color to wear on their feet. Kids are asked to bring canvas tennis shoes.
Bubble day is on Wednesday in the MCC courtyard. Kindergarten through second grade will be from 11 a.m.-noon and third through fifth grade will be from 1-2 p.m. Cost is $10 per session.
To register for summer classes, call 308-345-8122 or online at mpcc.edu.bce.
NORTH PLATTE
Author to speak on America’s first Indian doctor
Nebraska Humanities is sponsoring a talk July 28 by Joe Starita on Susan La Flesche, a member of the Omaha tribe who became America’s first “Indian doctor.” Starita, the author of “A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America’s First Indian Doctor,” will speak from 2-3 p.m. at Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
His book is the first selection for the 1 Book 4 North Platte program.
OGALLALA
Keith County Senior Center to host pork sandwich dinner
The Keith County Senior Center, 202 W. First St., is hosting a smoked pulled pork sandwich dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.
The meal will also include homemade coleslaw, watermelon and banana bread. The minimum suggested donation is $7 for dine in meals and $7.50 for take out meals.
All proceeds go to the operating expenses at the senior center. For more information or to make a reservation call 308-284-6740.