Vaccines for Children clinics offered
The start of school is just around the corner. It is time to get the shots for kindergartners, seventh graders or college students who need the vaccinations for the upcoming fall semester.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in August. Anyone 2 months and older is invited to get their vaccinations. Walk-ins are welcome.
» Hayes Center: 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Hayes Center Elementary School cafeteria, 318 Daniels Ave.
» Curtis: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Medicine Valley High School, 303 Crook Ave.
» Ogallala: 12:30-1:30 p.m. MT Aug. 15, Prairie View Elementary School, superintendent’s office, 801 East O St.
» Trenton: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Aug. 20, at Hitchcock County High School Library, 312 W. Third St.
» McCook: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., daily, 404 W. 10th St.
Other locations: check with your local health care provider.
Call to schedule an appointment as these clinics are usually busy. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment.
OGALLALA
Ogallala Community Jazz Band to have three August performances
The Ogallala Community Jazz Band, 18 local musicians from the Ogallala area who play pop, jazz and rock music, has three August concerts.
The band’s first August performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the 242 House, 242 E. Eighth St. in Cozad.
Then the band will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Windy Gap, 120 N. Oak St., in Paxton and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Most Unlikely Place, 205 Main St., in Lewellen.
LEMOYNE
Senior Center hosting monthly fundraiser
The Lemoyne Senior Center, 712 Nebraska Highway 92 West in Lemoyne, will be hosting its monthly fundraiser breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday.
The menu will be bacon, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pancakes, coffee and orange juice. All proceeds from the breakfast will go toward the operation of the center.
COZAD
Quilts Around the Block is Aug. 9-11
Quilts Around the Block will be Aug. 9-11 in downtown Cozad. This year’s theme is “Quilted on the Wings of Faith.”
Teresa Coenen, a nationally known teacher and lecturer, will be the featured guest for the weekend. According to a press release, Coenen is known for her faith-based designs and has traveled all over the U.S. and several other countries to share her quilting faith journey with others.
The Ten Commandments Quilts Class by Teresa Coenen is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 9. The class fee is $45 and pre-registration is required by calling the Cozad Chamber of Commerce at 308-784-3930.
The quilt show will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the American Lutheran Church, 200 E. 12th St.
A barn quilt guided tour will be at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., departing from the American Lutheran Church. Suggested donation for the tour is $5 to the Grand Generation Center.
Tasia Aden will share her journey at 2 p.m. in her presentation, “Wings Across the Heartland/Rhakenna’s Wings,” at the Lutheran church.
The event will end with 10:30 a.m. church service at the church on Sunday and with a barn quilt painting workshop at the church at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required for the workshop by calling 308-529-8992.
VALENTINE
Monarch Monitoring Blitz is Aug. 3
VALENTINE — Join the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge and the Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday for a survey of milkweed and monarch butterflies. This event is part of the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz, a continental effort to document milkweed and monarch distribution across North America, according to a press release.
In the last 20 years, monarch migration populations have declined by more than 80% and the western monarch population specifically was less than 1% of historic populations this winter. The information collected from the annual blitz helps scientists understand the current distribution and density of monarchs across North America and determine possible monarch conservation locations, the release said. The VNWR is 72,000 acres of sandhill prairie and wetland, with eight different species of milkweed spread across the refuge. Milkweed is the primary food source for every stage of the monarch life cycle and because it is plentiful at VNWR, monitoring monarchs here can provide beneficial information for the Blitz.
The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the VNWR Marsh Lakes Overlook, about 25 miles south of Valentine on the east side of U.S. Highway 83. From there, the group will carpool to a few different locations on the refuge to record milkweed as well as the quantity of monarch eggs, larvae, pupae and adults. Light snacks will provided, but staff asks people to bring bottled water.
For more information, contact Summer O’Brien at summer_obrien@fws.gov or at 402-376-1889.