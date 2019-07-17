Callaway
Corn Boil is July 24
The Callaway Lutheran Church’s Annual Corn Boil is tentatively scheduled for July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Callaway Community Center. Please look for flyers around town for confirmation of the event’s day and time.
The Corn Boil will include sweet corn, sausage, potatoes and dessert.
Donations are requested.
Cozad
Movie Under the Stars is Aug. 2
Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave., Cozad, is bringing the outdoor movie back.
“Captain Marvel” will be showing at dusk, around 9 p.m., in the Robert Henri Museum courtyard, 218 E. Eighth St. on Aug. 2.
Bring a chair or blanket to sit on; the movie’s free, and snacks are available from the 100th Meridian Museum or the Henri Museum.
Library to host Code Club open house
The public is invited to an open house from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Wilson Public Library, where the library’s coders are going to show off what they have been creating. Parents and those interested are encouraged to attend.
Jill Arnold from the Cozad Community Schools is the group’s facilitator and coders are currently working on websites, video games, apps, animations and special space challenges new this summer.
Continuous registration is available at goo.gl/forms/HUAQK865e5JKE1Eh1.
Library to host writing seminar
Ever wanted to write a book and didn’t know where to start? Interested in getting a book published but don’t know where to go?
Join published author Ann Matzke at the Wilson Public Library conversations on writing and publishing at 7 p.m., Thursday
Car Clinic for Women at Wilson Public Library
Wilson Public Library in Cozad is hosting The Basics of Car Care for Women 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
The workshop is great for young women going off to college or single women who want to feel empowered when taking their car into the shop, according to a press release.
Register by calling 308-784-2019 or stopping by the library. Class size will be limited to 15 women. In event of inclement weather, the class will be Aug. 1.
North Platte
Class of 1969 hosting reunion
The North Platte High School Class of 1969 has its 50th reunion this weekend. Class members and friends are invited to a celebration from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at Harbor Lights, 711 E. North Lake Road, near Lake Maloney. For more information, call John Cherry, 308-530-5318.
Sutherland
Sasse’s staff to host mobile office
A member of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s staff will host a mobile office July 26 in Sutherland.
Office hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Village Municipal Office, 1200 First St.
These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to people who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy.
The same services are offered by the senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.
Thedford
Thomas County Fair parade is July 27
The Thomas County Fair parade is July 27. The theme is “150 years of Progress,” in honor of the 150th celebrations by the Nebraska State Fair, the transcontinental railroad and the University of Nebraska.
Set-up is again at the village park, beginning at 10 a.m., and the parade starts at 11 a.m. Please fill out a narrative form ahead of time to expedite the set-up. Give narrative to Sally Sawyer or Virgil Uhmacher.
Three winners will be selected from the entries depicting the theme. Best family entry will also be selected and for the first time, there will be a prize for the best decorated bike by anyone 14 or younger.