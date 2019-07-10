NORTH PLATTE
MS Bike Team to host garage sale
There will a garage sale July 20 to benefit the MS Bike Team of Kristy States at 1116 West A Street.
States is a 1986 graduate of NPHS and lettered in volleyball, basketball and track. Upon high school graduation, she attended University of Nebraska at Kearney, and was a member of the volleyball team as well as the National NAIA champion softball team.
After three years at UNK, she transferred to Creighton University in Omaha to pursue her degree in occupational therapy and played on the softball team her final year of eligibility. After graduation, States moved to Denver with employment at a head injury facility and in Evergreen, Colorado, at a rehab center. She traveled one year across the country as a temporary OT, locating back in Denver afterwards. She played on city league sports teams in Denver until she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 22 years ago.
In 1998, five of her friends formed a bike team to ride in her honor — thus was born the “Milin’ 4 Myelin Bike Team” — to participate in the annual Colorado MS 150 Bike Ride. She had a motorized bicycle for a few years, but was unable to continue riding as her MS progressed. However, her friends and relatives continued riding on the team in her honor for the next 21 years. This past June, 35 friends and relatives (including her brother and two nephews) rode the 150-mile course in her honor. Approximately $3.5 million was raised for MS research through donations to the 3,000 bikers participating in the two day ride.
Donations for this garage sale come from friends in North Platte as well as Denver. There is a fully decorated Christmas tree, several pageant gowns donated by a former participate in the Miss Nebraska competition, some musical instruments, sports and game items, household items including sets of dishes, assorted clothing, light fixtures and many other miscellaneous items.
McCOOK
MCC hosting acrylic class
Mid-Plains Business and Community Education Department at McCook Community College is hosting an acrylic pouring art class for adults. The class is from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, at the Student Union. Cost is $29. Students will learn different acrylic pouring techniques to create beautiful one of a kind abstract art. They will make two unique canvases (to be picked up after 24 hours of drying time). This class is messy; wear proper clothing. Instructor: Marilyn Hoyt.
COZAD
Wilson Library hosting several events
The Wilson Public Library in Cozad, 910 Meridian Ave., is hosting several events in July.
Kids Crafternoon is at 1:30 July 25 during shark week. Students will make a shark corner bookmark with materials provided. For kindergarten through fifth grade only. Registration is required by July 19 at 308-784-2019.
Thad Beach Music is presenting a family-friendly Ukulele Universe at 1 p.m. Thursday in the main area of the library. Thad plays a variety of instruments that inspire audiences to join the fun.
The library is hosting a NASA@MyLibrary star party at 9 p.m. July 18. Come through the main gates at the Cozad High School football field to sign in and get a glow necklace, then wander to the north end of the field and see some amazing celestial offerings. A star party is a gathering of amateur astronomers for the purpose of observing the sky. Our event will be led by the Platte Valley Astronomical Observers, amateur astronomers from Nebraska and Solar Ambassadors for NASA. The group Platte Valley Astronomical Observers was formed in the spring of 2000. It is comprised of amateur astronomers primarily from the cities of Grand Island, Hastings, and Kearney. Mark Urwiller, formerly of Cozad, is a past president. The Platte Valley Astronomical Observers meet at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center.