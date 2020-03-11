NORTH PLATTE
Phares Financial hosting longterm care planning seminar
As the weather begins to warm up and you are planning your gardens, it’s a good time to do some additional planning ahead. Just as you don’t wait you are until 65 to plan for your retirement, you shouldn’t wait to plan for your longterm care, according to a press release from Phares Financial.
The optimal age to begin longterm care planning is in your 50s.
Phares Financial is hosting a longterm care seminar at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 19, at North Platte Community College NOrth Campus, Room 204. Speakers include Glen Van Velson, a local attorney, and representatives from Home Instead, Linden Estates and Linden Court, all experienced with extended care. Rebecca Nordquist, a certified Long-Term Care planner will be speaking as well.
Call the Phares Financial office at 308-532-3180 to register.
McCOOK
SNCTA presenting ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’
The Southwest Nebraska Community Theatre Association is performing the musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” March 14, 15, 17, 20, 21 and 22.
Evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. at the Fox Theatre, 420 Norris Ave.
Tickets are available at Janssen-Kool Honda, Hometown Radio and High Plains Radio. Tickets will also be available at the ticket office of the Fox Theatre in McCook one hour before the show.
BROKEN BOW
Arrow Artists hosting water soluble pen workshop
The Arrow Artists are inviting the public to a workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Broken Bow Public Library, 626 South D St. This workshop is free of charge, and taught by Pat Smith.
The group will be creating artwork using water soluble pens, such as Tombow and Elegant Writer. These can be used to create ink and watercolor paintings, value studies, ink sketches, etc. Please bring both a small and medium brush and any water soluble pens you may own.
There will also be plenty of pens available for you to use as well as paper, water holders, paper towels, etc.
KEARNEY
UNK looking for best handwriting in Nebraska
Cursive writing is a thing of the past. Schools across the nation have dropped it from their curriculums, and people live in a world ruled by texting and emails.
But the University of Nebraska at Kearney is keeping the dying art alive with its annual Nebraska Handwriting Contest.
The contest is open to all Nebraska residents in four age categories: 12 and younger, ages 13-16, ages 17-49 and ages 50 and older. The entry deadline is March 31. It is administered by UNK’s Department of Teacher Education and supported by the Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska State Education Association.
Contestants will be provided text to copy for their entry, which must be written in any of the various styles of cursive handwriting and not printed.
For official rules and text to be copied, visit coe.unk.edu/contest.
The following criteria will be used to judge entries: ease of reading, fluent rhythmic movement and technically correct performance of specifications such as the slope, space, size and shape of the letters.
The Nebraska Handwriting Contest was created in 1991 by Tom Hutson of Red Cloud in memory of his mother, Eva.
All entries should be mailed to: Nebraska Handwriting Contest, Attention: Julie Agard, University of Nebraska at Kearney/Department of Teacher Education, Kearney, NE, 68849.
For more information, contact Agard at 308-865-8556.
