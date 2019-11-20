Community landscapes get financial boost
From Hershey to Papillion, Lincoln to Thedford, community landscapes across Nebraska are getting a financial boost from the Greener Towns program.
Greener Towns was created to help Nebraska communities improve their green infrastructure for pollinator habitat, stormwater management or other economic, environmental, aesthetic and social goals. Greener Towns is coordinated by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and is funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, a beneficiary of the Nebraska Lottery.
Over $79,000 is being distributed to support seven specific projects in eight communities. Each funding recipient is required to match theawardwith local funds and volunteer support. “The economic impact is significant,” said Rachel Anderson, coordinator of the program, “but the way these projects bring people together to improve their community may be even more important.”
Applications for the next round of funds will be available summer 2020. For more information about community landscape programs and resources, visit plantnebraska.org/community-landscapes/project-funding or contact Rachel Anderson at randerson28@unl.edu.
2020 Greener Towns Projects:
» Thedford, Fire Hall Arboretum, $20,000.
» Gering, Gering Civic Plaza, $18,000.
» Omaha, Better Together Park, $13,528.
» Hershey, Tranquility Garden Phase II, $11,000.
» Ogallala, Soap Box Derby Track, $2,500.
» Lincoln, Vintage Heights Water and Erosion Control Plan, $3,000.
» Lincoln, Connelly Eagle Scout Pollinator Garden in Woodshire Neighborhood, $1,600.
» Springfield, Butterfly Habitat- MoPac Trail, $2,000.
DAWSON COUNTY
4-H’ers to attend national 4-H congress
Eight Dawson County 4-H’ers will be among the Nebraska 4-H delegation to the 2019 National 4-H Youth Congress, Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in Atlanta, Georgia. Those attending are Mattison Beattie, Sumner; Helene Keiser, Gothenburg; Abbie Owens, Lexington; Emma Peterson, Gothenburg; Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington; Morgan Schroeder, Cozad; Benjamin Soria, Kearney; and Sarah Treffer, Cozad.
National 4-H Congress is one of the premiere experiences for 4-H members across the country to participate in, according to a press release from Andrea Nisley, Dawson County Extension educator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. For more than 99 years, youth from the United States and its territories have been gathering to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of 4-H at this event. It will not only recognize excellence but also provide an outstanding, educational opportunity for 4-H Youth. This year’s congress theme is “Go Beyond!”
All of the Dawson County representatives were selected based on their 4-H projects and achievements, community service, citizenship and leadership activities, Nisley said. A 4-H member earns the right to attend National 4-H Congress through a series of competitions, starting at the county level, progressing through the state level, she said.
The delegates will represent the following areas: Mattison Beattie, animal science; Helene Keiser, animal science; Abbie Owens, consumer and family science; Emma Peterson, healthy lifestyles; Saidi Ringenberg, communication and expressive arts; Morgan Schroeder, science, engineering and technology; Benjamin Soria, achievement application; and Sarah Treffer, animal science.
They will spend five days engaging in leadership, citizenship, global awareness and inclusion. The congress provides youth, ages 15-19, with a quality educational and cross-cultural experience that exceeds what any state independently provides.
Nebraska’s 4-H program is conducted through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, a division of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources; county governments; and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The congress is conducted by a national committee of Cooperative Extension staff.
HERSHEY
Hershey Green Team hosting Holiday Market
Members of the Hershey Green Team, in cooperation with the Hershey American Legion, are hosting the Hershey Holiday Market and Chili Feed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Holiday Market will feature 14 vendors, and feature homemade chili with cinnamon rolls available with a freewill donation. All proceeds from this event will go toward the ongoing development of Tranquility Park in Hershey.
For more information go to facebook.com/events/556118825142164.
COZAD
Schmidt donates historical book
Retired Lt. Col. Scott Schmidt recently donated a book that chronicles the life of Navy fireman 1st class Grant C. Cook, Jr. to the Wilson Public Library in Cozad. Cook died during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma. Cook, from Cozad, had his remains identified earlier this year, and Schmidt served as a Cozad representative when the remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific earlier this year in Hawaii. The book represents the life of Cook including the recent interment. Additional copies were donated to the 100th Meridian Museum and the Cozad V.F.W.
