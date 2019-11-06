Telegraph staff reports
Casey’s inviting customers to help Hope For The Warriors
Today through Nov. 15, Casey’s General Store is hosting a round-up promotion to raise funds and awareness for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.
Patrons of the more than 2,100 Casey’s General Stores across 16 states are invited to support Hope For The Warriors by rounding-up their purchases to support military families and veterans, according to a press release.
“We are honored to support organizations like Hope For The Warriors that provide important services to those who have served our country. We applaud our team members and guests who embrace this campaign as a way to give back and help Hope For The Warriors provide programs that assist veterans and military families in our local communities,” said Jay Soupene, senior vice president of operations, Casey’s General Stores.
In eight years, Casey’s General Stores has raised over $4 million benefiting Hope For The Warriors’ programs that focus on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation, and transition services.
“Military families are seeking our services more than ever before, as the effects of combat may not fully realize until years after returning home,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO/president of the nonprofit organization. “Each year, we’re honored to work with Casey’s, a company that understands the sacrifices made by military members and their families. They understand it takes community and a continued effort to lift up the warriors who have served and still serve our country.”
For more information on Casey’s General Stores, visit caseys.com.
For more information on Hope For The Warriors and the change round-up promotion, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.
COZAD
Jason Farnham to perform Nov. 15
Pianist Jason Farnham will perform Nov. 15 in Cozad.
Farnham brings his Victor Borge-style theatrics along with his wide variety of musical genres to the stage at Cozad High School, 1710 Meridian Ave. The event will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.
The Cozad Entertainment Series is presented with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Cozad Tourism.
LEXINGTON
Medication aide course planned at CCC
Registration is open for a medication aide course that will be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Dec. 2-13, at Central Community College in Lexington.
The course is designed to train beginning medication aides to safely administer medications to patients.
Class size is limited so registration is required to reserve a space. The cost is $400, which includes tuition, books and fees. There are additional fees for state testing and Department of Health and Human Services registration.
For more information or to register, contact Cheryl Bowers-Richardson at CCC-Lexington at 308-324-8480 or cherylbowers@cccneb.edu.
NORTH PLATTE
Menards conducting
toy drive
In the spirit of Christmas, Menards, 4571 S. Parkway Drive, is serving as a toy drive drop site. Menards has participated for a number of years, and according to a press release, store management is “excited to help put smiles on the faces of less fortunate children in the community again this year. We’ll have a drop box near the exit door of all stores to collect new, unwrapped toys from now through the end of November.”
Presents will be distributed by a nonprofit organization within your community.
McCOOK
KNGN hosting Share-A-Thon
KNGN Radio Ministry will be hosting its Grace Share-A-Thon on Thursday and Friday.
The fall Share-A-Thon at the area Christian radio station, 38005 Road 717, McCook, will be from 2-7 p.m. each day, with local pastors speaking and clean jokes. Listeners will have the opportunity to participate in the Share-A-Thon by asking questions to pastors. KNGN is also having an silent auction with the Share-A-Thon which can be found at kngn.org.
OGALLALA
Ogallala Community Hospital now offers 3D mammography
Ogallala Community Hospital is now offering 3D mammography. The hospital and adjacent clinic are working together to enhance women services in Ogallala.
With the 3D mammography unit, breast imaging is more detailed and precise than before. Ward Kroeger, diagnostic senior manager, said his team is already seeing fewer call backs for additional imaging services, according to a press release from the hospital.
“We’re bringing cutting-edge services to patients closer to where they live,” he said. “Patients will benefit from possible earlier breast cancer detection and intervention.”
With the new low-dose 3D mammography system, the X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple images in just seconds. Radiologists are then able to view the images individually as well as together. Studies show a 20 to 40 percent reduction in false positives and the need for additional imaging. The system also generates 2D images from the 3D information so physicians can compare current images with previous images that were done in the 2D format.
In addition to improved image quality and patient care, Kroeger said that his team has added two technologists in recent years who are able to work directly with patients to schedule appointments, address concerns and answer questions.
Ogallala Community Hospital is located at 2601 N. Spruce St. To schedule an appointment, call 308-284-7214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.