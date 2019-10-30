Smith announces ‘Caseworker in Your Community’ events
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., are invited to meet with a congressional caseworker from his office throughout November.
Caseworker in Your Community is an opportunity for constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s congressional caseworkers who may be able to assist those with flood recovery concerns as well as with federal agencies such as the USDA, FEMA, VA, Social Security, Medicare USCIS, or the IRS.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide a caseworker at the following times and locations:
» 10-11 a.m. Nov. 14, Goodall City Library, 203 West A St., Ogallala.
» 3-4 p.m. Nov. 14, Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St., Lexington.
» 10-11 a.m. Nov. 20, Broken Bow Public Library, 625 D St., Broken Bow.
For information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
LEMOYNE
Senior Center to host monthly fundraiser
The Lemoyne Senior Center, 720 Nebraska Highway 92 W., is hosting its annual fundraising breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday.
The menu includes bacon, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. The suggest donation is $7 and proceeds go to the operation of the senior center.
NORTH PLATTE
Groene to host town hall meeting
State Sen. Mike Groene, district 42, will host a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.
Groene will talk about the upcoming 2020 Legislative session, and there will be time for a Q&A. Use the south and west entrances to the building.
COZAD
Library collecting food for fines
To help the National Honor Society at the Cozad High School with their food drive, and knowing the community need for additional items this season, Wilson Public Library is offering Food for Fines from Nov. 1-15.
Each canned food item brought in waives $1 from a patron’s prior fines unless the fine is for a damaged or lost item, according to a press release.
Be sure to check the expiration dates before you bring cans to the library, 910 Meridian Ave. Unfortunately, expired cans cannot be accepted toward fines or donated to the Food Pantry.
Author to present on barn quilts
Rose Mapel is celebrating the launch of her new book with a book signing at Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Avenue, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
She will give a brief presentation about barn quilts before signing books. There will be books available for sale as well. The event is open to the public.
McCOOK
MCC hosting ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ Oct. 31
McCook Community College is hosting its annual “Trunk or Treat” event on campus from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday on the west side of McMillen Hall.
All area youth with adult supervision are invited to the free event.
The Brooks Hall residential life team will host game stations for trick-or-treaters in the Student Union while MCC student organizations and employees will decorate their car trunks, dress in costumes and help celebrate in a safe manner.
MCC is awarding prizes to the top trunk decorators and top trunk decorator costumes.
