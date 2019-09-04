GOTHENBURG
Larsons named parade grand marshals
Dick and Connie Larson will serve as the grand marshals for the 105th Harvest Festival parade on Sept. 21.
The Larsons have been community volunteers for decades, giving their time in a variety of areas, not the least of which is their church, First United Methodist Church.
Dick also spent many years working with the Boy Scout troop here, was instrumental in developing the Gothenburg Historical Museum and has served on the Pony Express Foundation board.
The Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce board of directors is pleased to recognize the Larsons for their service and dedication to the community. The Larsons will lead the All-American Harvest Festival parade down Lake Avenue at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21.
COZAD
Writing Society starting at Wilson Public Library
A writer’s group has started at Wilson Public Library in Cozad.
The group meets monthly on the first Thursday. The next discussion and writing opportunity will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bring something you’ve written, although you can come and listen, too. For all ages and no registration required. Open to the public.
Makeup with Memphis is Monday
Makeup with Memphis is back from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Wilson Public Library, 910 Meridian Ave.
Everyone who attends will have a chance to win a free makeup palette or a free makeover from makeup artist Memphis. One winner will be chosen at the end for each prize.
Bring your own cosmetics and Memphis will walk around giving helpful tips, answering questions, and helping everyone with the application of their own makeup. This time instead of watching Memphis, she will be watching you. No registration is required and past attendance is not necessary to participate. The event is for sixth graders and older.
THEDFORD
Aerial tours of Nebraska Sandhills offered
Sandhills Aerial Tours of Thedford will also be offering tours on Sept. 14.
The aerial tour will cost $100 per person for an hour plane trip over the Sandhills.
“We have tossed this idea of aerial tours as a fundraiser for the Sandhills Journsey Scenic Byway for some time, and with people coming to race on Sept. 14, we thought this might be another way for the whole family not just the racers to enjoy a week-end getaway in our beautiful Sandhills, which at the end of August are the greenest even many an old-timer can remember. The cost covers the rent of the plane, the pilot and the other half to the SJSB,“ said Terri Licking, president of the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway.
Some of the sights one will see from the air include the confluence of the Middle Loup River and the Dismal river east of Dunning.
“Even many of the area residents have not seen this.”
Fly over the largest hand-planted forest in the western hemisphere, and fly over the river to see those on the water racing in their kayaks or canoes.
The trip of is contingent on Mother Nature cooperating. Because of that, no money will change hands until that day, but reservations must be sent in to assure you have a spot. The pilot is Jack Johnston of Thedford, and he will fly as many times needed so everyone that wants this special view from the air of the Nebraska Sandhills gets that chance. Flights will begin at 8 a.m. from the Thedford Airport. To get there, turn south at Ewoldt’s Grocery, travel across the railroad, the bridge and take the left fork of the road on the east side of Hillcrest cemetery.
To reserve a spot, send information via email to Terri Licking at twlicking@ymail.com, with SJSB aerial tour in subject line. Include your name, your primary phone number, and your email. She then will contact you to set up time to be at airport.
