Runza hosting Feeds the Need fundraiser
On Sept. 17, Runza Restaurants will conduct the second annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser. Ten percent of sales from all locations all day will benefit hunger and food insecurity related efforts in each Runza community.
In Runza territory, 1 in 6 children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.
“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” said Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National. “As a company in the restaurant industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”
CCC offering two community courses
“Facebook for Seniors” is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Stonehearth Estates in Gothenburg. Participants will learn the basics of using Facebook, setting up an account, posting, searching and more. The cost is $15.
“Fall Plant Prep” is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 1211 Ave. E in Cozad. Linda Mann will show students how they can add color to their landscape with fall-planted bulbs and what they need to do to prepare their garden for winter. The cost is $28.
For more information or to register, contact Sindy Fiene at 308-324-8480, toll-free in Nebraska at 1-877-222-0780 or by email at sindyfiene@cccneb.edu.
ELSIE/MADRID
Blood drive
is Friday
The Elsie/Madrid Blood Drive will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT Friday, Sept. 13, at the Elsie Methodist Church. Lunch will be served.
If you need to make an appointment call Michele at 308-228-2318. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to help reduce the time they will spend at the blood drive.
COZAD
Randall May is artist in residence in September at Henri Museum
Randall May of Scottsbluff will be the artist in residence for September at the Robert Henri Museum in Cozad.
His works will be on display at the museum, 218 E. Eighth St., through Sept. 22.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 308-784-4154 or visit roberthenrimuseum.org.
Kids Crafternoon to feature bracelets and buttons
The Wilson Public Library is having a Kids Crafternoon at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 19.
Learn a simple technique to create your own bright and colorful friendship bracelet to give to a friend or keep for yourself. Materials will be provided.
Also, the button maker is back. The library will have a variety of materials available for attendees to create the outside of a button or attendees can bring their own materials such as pictures. Each participant can choose to make two items.
Pins, magnets and mirrors are available. The program is for students grades kindergarten to fifth grade only. Registration is required by Friday, by calling 308-784-2019, or by clicking the link on the library’s Facebook page or at wilsonpubliclibrary.org. Wilson Public Library is at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad.
LEXINGTON
CCC hosting medication aide course
Registration is open for a medication aide course that will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Sept. 30 through Oct. 17, at Central Community College-Lexington.
The course is designed to train beginning medication aides to safely administer medications to patients.
Class size is limited so registration is required to reserve a space. The cost is $400, which includes tuition, books and fees. There are additional fees for state testing and Department of Health and Human Services registration.
For more information or to register, contact Cheryl Bowers-Richardson at CCC-Lexington at 308-324-8480 or cherylbowers@cccneb.edu.
OGALLALA
Smart Driver Course offered
The Keith County Senior Center is hosting a Smart Driver Course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 2. The course includes a one-hour lunch.
There are no tests or exams and the course is designed for all drivers age 55 and older.
The Keith County Senior Center is at 202 W. First St. in Ogallala. For sign up, call instructor Joan Ryland at 308-520-6800 or Crystal at 308-284-6740.
